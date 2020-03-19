UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vendors Set Up Stalls Of Summer Items At Roadside

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:13 PM

Vendors set up stalls of summer items at roadside

A large number of vendors have set up their stalls of summer items at different roads of the city causing disturbance in smooth traffic flow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :A large number of vendors have set up their stalls of summer items at different roads of the city causing disturbance in smooth traffic flow.

Hundreds of vendor stalls can be seen at Eidgah Chowk Old Khanewal Road, Chungi No.9, Katechry Chowk, Fountain Chowk, Hussainagahi Road and various other roads to sell summer wear items. Different varieties of caps, sunglasses, gloves, mufflers, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, mouth masks and various other items were available at these stalls.

A vendor namely Muhammad Ilyas told APP here on Thursday that he was running the business from last four years and earning handsome profit every year. He said that all summer items were available at his stall on low rates as compare to other markets.

A citizen Asif Shabeer said that these items were needed to protect himself from scorching heat, which not only protects his skin but also eyes.

He said that these items were available at these stalls at a rate of about 20 to 25 percent less than other shops.

Vendors told this news agency that sunglasses were available from Rs80 to Rs200, umbrellas at Rs200 to 500, handkerchiefs at Rs 20, mouth masks at Rs 20 to 100, caps at Rs 120 to 250, gloves at Rs 50 and mufflers at Rs 150.

On the other hand, the vendors have complained minimum sale on daily basis because people were not getting out of their home to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The News Agency observed that these stalls have been set up at road sides which are creating hurdles in uninterrupted traffic flow. These stalls were also becoming reason of violating section 144 imposed by Provincial government by keeping in view the coronavirus attack.

More Stories From Pakistan

