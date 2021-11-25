Vendors set up stalls of winter items at roadside

Vendors have set up their stalls of Winter items at different roads of the city to sale the winter wearing items in cheap rates than a market

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Vendors have set up their stalls of Winter items at different roads of the city to sale the winter wearing items in cheap rates than a market.

The vendor stalls can be seen at Eidgah chowk old Khanewal road, Chungi number-9, Katechry Chowk, Fountain Chowk, Hussainagahi road and various other roads to sell winter wear items. Different varieties of caps, mufflers, gloves, jackets, handkerchiefs, sweaters, mouth masks and various other items were available at these stalls.

A vendor named Mushtaq told APP here on Thursday that he was running the business for many years and earning handsome profit every year. He said that all winter items were available at his stall on cheap rates as compare to other markets.

A citizen Waqas Naeem said that these items were needed to protect himself from cold days of winter season.

He said that these items were available at these stalls at a rate of about 17 to 23 percent less than other shops.

Vendors told this scribe that jackets were available from Rs 800 to1200, vase coat at Rs 1800 to 2200, winter hand towel at Rs 180 while shopkeepers of a bazaar or a market sale these same items of same variety at about 17 to 23 percent high.

On the other hand many citizens told APP that venders have to facilitate us by selling wearing winter items on cheap rates. But the shopkeepers of markets are looting the people from both hands and earning the much profit.

Muhammad Shani a citizen told APP, District government was striving hard to tight the noose of illegal profiteers by arranging crackdown on daily basis.

He also said that government should encourage vender stall sale system, because a vender stall-man and a customer develop relationship of coordination instead of a bazaar shopkeeper.

He told that a vendor compromises with the purchaser on fixing the rates, while a shopkeeper never compromise over his fixed rates and sell the needed item to customer in unbearable rate.