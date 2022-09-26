UrduPoint.com

Venerable Chief Monk Brings Lord Buddha's Bowl To Peshawar Museum, Gor Khatri

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Venerable chief monk brings Lord Buddha's bowl to Peshawar Museum, Gor Khatri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Most Venerable chief monk, Arayawango bought over Lord Buddha's Alms Bowl Symbol, handmade by a specialist in Thailand, at Peshawar Museum and ancient Gor Khatri site.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the bowl was brought to pay respect by chanting and offering homage to Lord Buddha, at the Mahavihara of King Kanishka, located in Gor Khatri, Peshawar, 3 kilometers from Peshawar Museum.

During his visit the chief monk performed the chanting and offering of the Lord Buddha's Alms Bowl, as a symbol that the original Alms Bowl was enshrined here during King Kanishka's reign.

It was recorded during 9th-10th Buddhist Century, by Fa Xian Bhikkhu, when he came here to pay homage along with other Chinese monks.

After paying homage at Gor Khatri, MV returned to Peshawar Museum, where the Alms Bowl will be enshrined.

At museum, MV received alms of flowers from the faithful Thai Buddhist, a tradition practiced in the ancient time, adds the press statement of Archeology Department.

