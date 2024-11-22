Open Menu

Venom Against Saudi Arabia Unforgivable Crime; Nation To Break Such Hand: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM

TAUNSA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, recounting Saudi Arabia's unconditional financial and diplomatic support to Pakistan, warned that any venom-spitting against such a brotherly country was an unforgivable crime and called for the national unity to counter such anti-state elements.

The prime minister, addressing the inauguration of the Restoration of Kachhi Canal damaged by 2022 floods, said whether it was the Kashmir issue, the United Nations or the UN Security Council, Saudi Arabia always acted as Pakistan's advocate and benefactor, as the Kingdom also bailed out Pakistan recently to seek IMF program.

"Despite this, such venom-spitting is an unforgivable crime. I as the prime minister of Pakistan want to announce that the nation will break any hand trying to undermine the Pakistan-Saudi friendship. This is not a joke. The allegation is beyond understanding. The largest national interest is being "slaughtered" to serve the short-term political interest," he remarked after inaugurating the project that will irrigate over 715,000 acres of land in Balochistan and revive life in the area turned barren after the floods.

The prime minister told the ceremony also attended by Federal ministers Attaullah Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Awais Leghari and Dr Musaddik Malik, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, that during the last 77 years, Saudi Arabia attached no strings or preconditions to its support to Pakistan and the current leadership had also asked its administration to invest in Pakistan as MoUs worth billions of Dollars had already been signed.

Commenting on a statement by the spouse of PTI founder regarding Saudi Arabia, he said: "There can be no animosity to Pakistan bigger than this" and explained that such people were naive to the magnitude of the damage through their "venomous" words.

Prime Minister Shehbaz recalled the Kingdom's support to Pakistan after it carried out the nuclear tests in 1998 in the form of a free-of-charge oil facility as well as financial support.

He told the gathering that the feasibility study of the Kachhi Canal Project was started in 1998 during Nawaz Sharif's tenure and was completed in his second tenure after suffering a lot during Pervez Musharraf time.

He appreciated the WAPDA and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and their respective team for accomplishing the repair project and assured the federal government's all-out support for the second phase.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also appreciated the Balochistan chief minister for reviving the merit-based order and launching the solarisation of tube-wells.

Similarly, he also spoke highly for the Punjab Chief Minister for launching the project of a cancer hospital, free tractor scheme for farmers to bring about the agricultural revolution and other initiatives in the education and health sectors.

