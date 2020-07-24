UrduPoint.com
Ventilators, PPE Manufacturing Started In Pakistan: Senate Told

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Ventilators, PPE manufacturing started in Pakistan: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday apprised the Senate that Pakistan has started manufacturing ventilators besides all other personal protective equipments (PPE) including N-95 masks.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said special focus was given after the COVID-19 pandemic and with assistance of Ministries of Science and Technology and Defence Production, production of ventilators has been started.

To another question, he said the government provided cash support to over 16 million families under Ehsaas Programme during pandemic.

He said National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19, chaired by the Prime Minister, in its meeting held on March 26, 2020, announced a fiscal stimulus package of Rs.50.00 billion for M/o National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination.

To another query, the minister said at present, the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council is fully functional headed by the ad-hoc Council notified vide No.

F1-9/2019- PMDC/NHSR&C dated 22nd April 2020 as per order of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Federal Drug Surveillance Laboratory (FDSL) is established in Islamabad but is non-functional because the tailor-made building for the laboratory was occupied by Federal Medical & Dental College in November, 2011, he said.

He said only two floors (ground and fourth floor) of the building have been vacated by FM&DC, while second and third floors of the building are still occupied by them.

He said due to aforesaid reasons, the physical and financial targets of the PC-I could not be achieved and Project Completion Report (PC-IV) could not be finalized.

Furthermore, Project Management Wing, Ministry of Planning and Reforms has been requested to formally close the project, so that it could be made operational by DRAP from its own resources at the earliest in the larger interest of public, he said.

