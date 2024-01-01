Open Menu

Venues Inspected For Polling Stations In Gul Imam Union Council Tank

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIAL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Returning Officers for the national assembly and provincial Constituencies in Tank on Monday visited Gul Imam union council to inspect venues for polling stations during the upcoming general elections in the district.

According to the district administration, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan who has been appointed as returning officer for NA 43(Dera-cum-Tank) and Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Tank Shohab Ahmed as returning officer for provincial constituency-Pk 108 visited various schools in the union council and took stock of required facilities and arrangements for setting up polling stations.

It is pertinent to mention that nomination papers of 23 candidates have been approved for NA-43 Tank-cum-Dera Ismail Khan while 22 nominations were found valid for provincial constituency PK-108 of Tank district.

Meanwhile a robust security plan has been devised for the general elections on February 8 in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Upper Waziristan, and Lower Waziristan.

The Dera’ circle says under the plan a foolproof security would be ensured at all polling stations and for the election staff under all circumstances to ensure a peaceful environment for transparent and fair elections in those areas.

