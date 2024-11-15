Verbal clash leads to stabbing of three students in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A verbal skirmish at a school in Mardan district led to the stabbing of three students at a school, police informed on Friday.

Police said a verbal clash took place between the students of the seventh class at Working Fox School, Labor Colony Mardan which later led to stabbing and injuries to three students.

Police further said that a student, Ayan stabbed and injured his three class fellows, Fahad, Munib and Huzaifa following a day’s earlier arguments between them.

The injured aged from 15 to 16 years were shifted to hospital while the accused student was taken into custody.