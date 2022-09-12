SWABI, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) ::A verbal clash between friends over Pakistan's defeat in the final match of T20 Asia Cup ended up with the murder of one and injuries to three others in Musa Khel area of Topi tehsil here on Monday.

Police said a group of friends in Musa Khel were discussing Pakistan's defeat against Sri Lanka in the final match of Asia cricket Cup when discussion turned into a verbal clash.

After exchange of harsh words, firing took place between the two groups leading to the death of a youth identified as Sajjad. Three others identified as Irfan, Ejaz and Tahir sustained injuries in the firing, police said.

The assailants managed to flee the scene while Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead to Bacha Khan Medical Complex. Topi police have registered a case and started investigation.