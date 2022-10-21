UrduPoint.com

Verdict Against Imran In Toshakhana Reference For His 'lies' In Filing Annual Return: Azam Nazeer

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said Imran Khan brought the precious gifts of Toshakhana at lower prices and avoided to present the respective details before the Election Commission of Pakistan, alleging the latter for committing corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said Imran Khan brought the precious gifts of Toshakhana at lower prices and avoided to present the respective details before the Election Commission of Pakistan, alleging the latter for committing corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given verdict against Imran in Toshakhana reference as "he lied when he filed the annual returns before the commission."The law minister also accused Imran of attacking cities with mobs in the pretext of registering protest.

