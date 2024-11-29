Verdict Announced In Double Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Dict on Friday in the high-profile double murder case of Sardar Dilshad Zaman’s parents
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The District and Session Judge announced the verdict on Friday in the high-profile double murder case of Sardar Dilshad Zaman’s parents.
The main accused was sentenced to 50 years in prison along with a fine of Rs. 500,000, while two other convicts were given 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 100,000 each.
According to the case details (FIR No.
181, under Sections 17(4), 460/324/15AAKPK), Rashid Mehmood, son of Muhammad Younas, along with Asad Mehmood and Javed Ahmed, both residents of Haripur, were convicted in connection with the case.
Rashid Mehmood was sentenced to 50 years in prison and fined Rs. 500,000, while Asad and Javed Ahmed received 10 years of imprisonment each, with a fine of Rs. 100,000 each.
Advocate Atif Ali Jadoon and his team were widely praised for their exceptional handling of the case and their dedicated legal representation.
