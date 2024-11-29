Open Menu

Verdict Announced In Double Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Verdict announced in double murder case

Dict on Friday in the high-profile double murder case of Sardar Dilshad Zaman’s parents

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The District and Session Judge announced the verdict on Friday in the high-profile double murder case of Sardar Dilshad Zaman’s parents.

The main accused was sentenced to 50 years in prison along with a fine of Rs. 500,000, while two other convicts were given 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 100,000 each.

According to the case details (FIR No.

181, under Sections 17(4), 460/324/15AAKPK), Rashid Mehmood, son of Muhammad Younas, along with Asad Mehmood and Javed Ahmed, both residents of Haripur, were convicted in connection with the case.

Rashid Mehmood was sentenced to 50 years in prison and fined Rs. 500,000, while Asad and Javed Ahmed received 10 years of imprisonment each, with a fine of Rs. 100,000 each.

Advocate Atif Ali Jadoon and his team were widely praised for their exceptional handling of the case and their dedicated legal representation.

Related Topics

Murder Fine Haripur Rashid Mehmood FIR

Recent Stories

Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quar ..

Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quarter

17 minutes ago
 SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month

SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan will no longer be among countries generat ..

Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Lag ..

6 minutes ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahe ..

ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahead of bye-election

6 minutes ago
 AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agricultu ..

AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Developm ..

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance betw ..

Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance between resources, emerging needs ..

6 minutes ago
PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly callin ..

PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests

1 hour ago
 Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots ..

Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots at D-Chowk

12 minutes ago
 LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-h ..

LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-home policy for offices

12 minutes ago
 CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda ag ..

CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda against Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of ..

Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of govt: Mashhood

12 minutes ago
 Three bodies found from different areas

Three bodies found from different areas

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan