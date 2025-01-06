Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

(@Abdulla99267510)

Verdict has been deferred as Judge Nasir Javed Rana was on leave today, says court staff

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) An accountability court in Islamabad once again on Monday postponed the verdict in the 190 million pound scandal case until January 13.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana was on leave.

The staff of the court confirmed the development, saying that the decision would now be announced on January 13.

Both the NAB prosecutor and PTI lawyers informed of the new date.

It may be mentioned here that Judge Nasir Javed Rana reserved the verdict on December 18, with an initial announcement date set for December 23. However, the date was later postponed to January 6, and now it has been rescheduled for January 13.

Case timeline:

The trial for the 190 million pound reference, conducted in jail, was completed within a year.

This is the only case against PTI founder Imran Khan that lasted a full year.

NAB arrested the PTI founder on November 13, 2023, in connection with the reference.

NAB interrogated him in Adiala Jail for 17 days.

On December 1, 2023, NAB filed the 190 million pound reference in the Accountability Court.

Following the filing, NAB interrogated Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi again in Adiala Jail.

On February 27, 2024, the court indicted both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Over 100 hearings were held in the case.

NAB initially submitted a list of 59 witnesses but later dropped 24, recording statements from 35 witnesses.

The defense cross-examined all 35 witnesses.

Investigating officer Mian Umar Nadeem faced cross-examination for 38 hearings.

Key witnesses included former Principal Secretary Azam Khan, ex-Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak, former Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal, and Al-Qadir University’s CFO.

Six accused, including Zulfi Bukhari, Farhat Shahzadi, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, and Zia Mustafa Naseem, were declared absconders, and their properties and bank accounts were frozen.

The Islamabad High Court granted bail to Imran Khan in the reference, while Bushra Bibi secured pre-arrest bail from the trial court.

Court Proceedings and Allegations

During the trial, Imran Khan submitted a list of 16 witnesses in his defense, but the court rejected his request to summon them. He later withdrew his statement regarding presenting witnesses.

Judges in the case changed four times. Initially, Judge Mohammad Bashir heard the case, followed by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, then Judge Mohammad Ali Warraich, and finally back to Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

Imran Khan expressed confidence in Judge Nasir Javed Rana twice.

A six-member NAB prosecution team, including Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and Amjad Pervez, pursued the case.

Lawyers Salman Safdar, Usman Riaz Gul, and Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry represented Imran Khan.

Key Allegations Against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

The PTI founder and Bushra Bibi are accused of making a secret deal with a property tycoon through Shahzad Akbar before 190 million Pounds were transferred to Pakistan.

Imran Khan allegedly used his influence to secure federal cabinet approval for this deal.

On December 6, 2019, Shahzad Akbar signed a confidentiality deed with the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Bushra Bibi played a key role in facilitating illegal activities and signed documents as a trustee of Al-Qadir University on March 24, 2021, aiding Imran Khan.

The couple acquired 240 kanals of land in Mohra Noor, Islamabad, through Farhat Shahzadi.

Imran Khan obtained 458 kanals of land for Al-Qadir University through Zulfi Bukhari from the property tycoon.

At the time of the deal in April 2019, Al-Qadir University did not exist.

The case remains a significant legal challenge for the PTI founder and his wife, with implications for their political and personal reputations.