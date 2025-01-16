Verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) The verdict in the 190 million pound reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi will be announced tomorrow at 11:30am.

According to sources, the court staff informed Imran Khan’s legal team about the decision.

Sources further stated that Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana will pronounce the reserved judgment on Friday at 11:30am.

Decision delayed multiple times

It is noteworthy that the verdict in the 190 million pound reference has been delayed three times. The Accountability Court had reserved the decision on December 18, 2024. Initially, the court set December 23 for the announcement, later postponed it to January 6, and then rescheduled it for January 13, but the decision was not announced on that date either.

Case timeline

Jail trial completed in one year

This is the only case against Imran Khan that continued for a year

November 13, 2023: NAB arrested Imran Khan in the 190 million pound reference

NAB interrogated him for 17 days in Adiala Jail

December 1, 2023: NAB filed the reference in the Accountability Court

After filing the reference, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were interrogated in Adiala Jail

February 27, 2024: The court indicted Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

More than 100 hearings took place

NAB initially listed 59 witnesses

Out of these, 24 witnesses were dropped

A total of 35 witnesses recorded their statements

The defense lawyers cross-examined all 35 witnesses

Investigating officer Mian Umar Nadeem was cross-examined over 38 hearings

Former Principal Secretary Azam Khan and ex-CM KP Pervez Khattak were among the witnesses

Other witnesses included former Federal minister Zubaida Jalal and Al-Qadir University’s CFO

The court declared six individuals absconders, including Zulfi Bukhari, Farhat Shehzadi, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, and Zia-ul-Mustafa Naseem

The court also ordered the freezing of absconders’ assets and bank accounts

Legal developments

The Islamabad High Court granted bail to Imran Khan in this case

The trial court approved Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail

During the trial, Imran Khan submitted a list of 16 court witnesses

The court rejected his request to summon these witnesses

Imran Khan initially requested to present his own witnesses but later withdrew the request

Changes in Judges

Four different judges heard the case

Initially heard by Judge Muhammad Bashir, then transferred to Judge Nasir Javed Rana, later assigned to Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich, and finally returned to Judge Nasir Javed Rana

Imran Khan expressed confidence in Judge Nasir Javed Rana twice

Prosecution and defense teams

The NAB prosecution team consisted of six members, including Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Amjad Pervez, Sohail Arif, Irfan Bhola, Chaudhry Nazar.

Imran Khan’s legal team included Salman Safdar, Usman Riaz Gul, and Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry

Allegations against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi entered into a secret agreement with a property tycoon through Shahzad Akbar before 190 million Pounds were transferred to Pakistan

Imran Khan allegedly used his influence to get the deal approved by the federal cabinet

December 6, 2019: Shahzad Akbar signed a confidentiality deed with the UK’s National Crime Agency

March 24, 2021: Bushra Bibi, as a trustee of Al-Qadir University, signed documents to assist Imran Khan

Imran Khan facilitated the illegal transfer of 190 million pounds

The secret agreement declared the funds as state assets, using the Supreme Court’s account for transactions

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi acquired 240 kanals of land in Mohra Noor, Islamabad, through Farhat Shehzadi

Both were found involved in corrupt practices

While serving as Prime Minister, Imran Khan allegedly received illegal financial benefits from the property tycoon

Through Zulfi Bukhari, he obtained 458 kanals of land for Al-Qadir University

In April 2019, Al-Qadir University did not even exist

The final verdict in this case will be announced tomorrow at 11:30am.