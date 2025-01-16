- Home
Verdict In 190m Pound Reference Against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi To Be Announced Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2025 | 08:59 PM
Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana will pronounce the reserved judgment on Friday at 11:30am
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) The verdict in the 190 million pound reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi will be announced tomorrow at 11:30am.
According to sources, the court staff informed Imran Khan’s legal team about the decision.
Sources further stated that Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana will pronounce the reserved judgment on Friday at 11:30am.
Decision delayed multiple times
It is noteworthy that the verdict in the 190 million pound reference has been delayed three times. The Accountability Court had reserved the decision on December 18, 2024. Initially, the court set December 23 for the announcement, later postponed it to January 6, and then rescheduled it for January 13, but the decision was not announced on that date either.
Case timeline
Jail trial completed in one year
This is the only case against Imran Khan that continued for a year
November 13, 2023: NAB arrested Imran Khan in the 190 million pound reference
NAB interrogated him for 17 days in Adiala Jail
December 1, 2023: NAB filed the reference in the Accountability Court
After filing the reference, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were interrogated in Adiala Jail
February 27, 2024: The court indicted Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi
More than 100 hearings took place
NAB initially listed 59 witnesses
Out of these, 24 witnesses were dropped
A total of 35 witnesses recorded their statements
The defense lawyers cross-examined all 35 witnesses
Investigating officer Mian Umar Nadeem was cross-examined over 38 hearings
Former Principal Secretary Azam Khan and ex-CM KP Pervez Khattak were among the witnesses
Other witnesses included former Federal minister Zubaida Jalal and Al-Qadir University’s CFO
The court declared six individuals absconders, including Zulfi Bukhari, Farhat Shehzadi, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, and Zia-ul-Mustafa Naseem
The court also ordered the freezing of absconders’ assets and bank accounts
Legal developments
The Islamabad High Court granted bail to Imran Khan in this case
The trial court approved Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail
During the trial, Imran Khan submitted a list of 16 court witnesses
The court rejected his request to summon these witnesses
Imran Khan initially requested to present his own witnesses but later withdrew the request
Changes in Judges
Four different judges heard the case
Initially heard by Judge Muhammad Bashir, then transferred to Judge Nasir Javed Rana, later assigned to Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich, and finally returned to Judge Nasir Javed Rana
Imran Khan expressed confidence in Judge Nasir Javed Rana twice
Prosecution and defense teams
The NAB prosecution team consisted of six members, including Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Amjad Pervez, Sohail Arif, Irfan Bhola, Chaudhry Nazar.
Imran Khan’s legal team included Salman Safdar, Usman Riaz Gul, and Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry
Allegations against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi entered into a secret agreement with a property tycoon through Shahzad Akbar before 190 million Pounds were transferred to Pakistan
Imran Khan allegedly used his influence to get the deal approved by the federal cabinet
December 6, 2019: Shahzad Akbar signed a confidentiality deed with the UK’s National Crime Agency
March 24, 2021: Bushra Bibi, as a trustee of Al-Qadir University, signed documents to assist Imran Khan
Imran Khan facilitated the illegal transfer of 190 million pounds
The secret agreement declared the funds as state assets, using the Supreme Court’s account for transactions
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi acquired 240 kanals of land in Mohra Noor, Islamabad, through Farhat Shehzadi
Both were found involved in corrupt practices
While serving as Prime Minister, Imran Khan allegedly received illegal financial benefits from the property tycoon
Through Zulfi Bukhari, he obtained 458 kanals of land for Al-Qadir University
In April 2019, Al-Qadir University did not even exist
The final verdict in this case will be announced tomorrow at 11:30am.
