Verdict In Dasu Terrorist Attack Case Demonstrates Pakistan's Abiding Commitment To Counterterrorism: FO Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Verdict in Dasu terrorist attack case demonstrates Pakistan's abiding commitment to counterterrorism: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan on Monday said that the proactive investigation, prosecution and the judgment in Dasu terrorist attack case demonstrated the country's abiding commitment to counterterrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Monday said that the proactive investigation, prosecution and the judgment in Dasu terrorist attack case demonstrated the country's abiding commitment to counterterrorism.

"We have noted the judgment passed by the relevant Court and details released by the local police. While specific queries may be directed to the relevant authorities, the proactive investigation, prosecution and judgment in this case have once again demonstrated Pakistan's abiding commitment to counterterrorism," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in response to a question regarding the verdict in last year's terrorist attack on Chinese engineers working on the Dasu hydropower project.

"We again extend our deepest condolences to the victims' families and remain committed to the safety and security of Chinese workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan," she added.

"The ironclad Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership will never be undermined by hostile forces," the Spokesperson maintained.

