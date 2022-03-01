Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

(@Abdulla99267510)

Jan Mohammad, one of the convicts, has filed an appeal before the Islamabad High Court, pleading with the court to set aside the verdict of the trial court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) A convict has moved an appeal before the Islamabad High Court challenging conviction in Noor Mukadam case.

Jan Mohamamd has approached the IHC who was among the convicts in the high profile murder case.

On Feb 24, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam. The judge also found him guilty of rape and awarded him 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs200,000.

Zahir’s two employees, Mohammad Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan, were sentenced to 10 years in jail, while Zahir Jaffer’s parents and TherapyWorks employees were acquitted.

The appellant says he was not nominated as accused in the FIR of the murder but his name was later added in a supplementary statement. He said that he was an employee of the PM secretariat and worked part-time as gardener at Zahir Jaffer’s house.

The appellant argues that there was no concrete evidence to show his involvement in the case, pleading with the court to set aside his conviction.