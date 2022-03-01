UrduPoint.com

Verdict In Noor Mukadam Case Challenged Before IHC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

Jan Mohammad, one of the convicts, has filed an appeal before the Islamabad High Court, pleading with the court to set aside the verdict of the trial court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) A convict has moved an appeal before the Islamabad High Court challenging conviction in Noor Mukadam case.

Jan Mohamamd has approached the IHC who was among the convicts in the high profile murder case.

On Feb 24, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam. The judge also found him guilty of rape and awarded him 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs200,000.

Zahir’s two employees, Mohammad Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan, were sentenced to 10 years in jail, while Zahir Jaffer’s parents and TherapyWorks employees were acquitted.

The appellant says he was not nominated as accused in the FIR of the murder but his name was later added in a supplementary statement. He said that he was an employee of the PM secretariat and worked part-time as gardener at Zahir Jaffer’s house.

The appellant argues that there was no concrete evidence to show his involvement in the case, pleading with the court to set aside his conviction.

Related Topics

Murder Jail Fine FIR Islamabad High Court Court Employment

Recent Stories

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

22 minutes ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

39 minutes ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

55 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators fo ..

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 hours ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>