UrduPoint.com

Verdict On Tosha Khana Reference Against Imran On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Verdict on Tosha Khana reference against Imran on Friday

The decision on disqualification in Tosha Khana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would be announced tomorrow (Friday) at 2pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The decision on disqualification in Tosha Khana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would be announced tomorrow (Friday) at 2pm.

According to the cause list issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, notices were issued to Imran Khan and the parties concerned for the decision of the disqualification reference filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) MNA Ali Gohar Khan and five other members against Imran Khan under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

