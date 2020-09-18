UrduPoint.com
Verdicts On Zardari's Petitions Postponed Till Sept 23

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:32 PM

Verdicts on Zardari's petitions postponed till Sept 23

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday postponed its verdicts till September 23, on petitions of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking dismissal of supplementary references pertaining to mega money laundering, Thatha Water Supply and Park Lane Company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday postponed its verdicts till September 23, on petitions of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking dismissal of supplementary references pertaining to mega money laundering, Thatha Water Supply and Park Lane Company.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan on Thursday had reserved its judgment on petitions of Asif Zardari after listening arguments from both sides at large.

This day, the court postponed the announcement of its decisions in above matter till September 23.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court-I adjourned hearing on corruption reference against PPP's Senator Robina Khalid and others pertaining to corruption in Lok Virsa funds.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till October 19, due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

