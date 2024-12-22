Verification begins for livestock project in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The urban unit has started the verification for the 'Transfer of Livestock Assets to Widows, Divorced Women' project to empower rural women.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Waqar Aslam, informed APP here on Sunday said that one cattle heifer or buffalo heifer would be given to each woman free of cost for one year. He said that the animals would be given to eligible women through a draw after verification. Over 7,000 applications have been received across the district for the project while 456 animals would be given to eligible beneficiaries.

Widows and divorced women with a maximum age of 55 years and who didn't get animals from any government scheme during the last five years are eligible for the scheme.

He said that 11,000 animals would be distributed at 13 districts across South Punjab. The tender has been opened and the contract was allotted for purchasing animals. The women would be bound to take care of the animals for one year while the livestock department would provide artificial insemination, vaccination and other services.

The purpose of the project is to empower rural women financially so that they could run their businesses and earn a decent livelihood.