Verification Begins In Multan Division For CM Punjab Nigehban Ramadan Package
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The verification process for the deserving people has been started across the Multan division to provide CM Punjab Nigehban Ramzan Package during holy month of Ramadan.
Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting about the Ramadan package here on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioners and officials of relevant departments gave detailed briefings.
She said that the verification of deserving people has been started door-to-door and telephonically in the Multan division through the Benazir Income Support Program and NADRA data.
She further informed that the ration package included 10 kg flour, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg flour, 2 kg and 2 kg rice.
As many as 3,37138 people in Multan district, 216765 deserving people in Khanewal district, 234169 people in Vehari district and 136840 people in Lodhran district will get benefit from the scheme.
Maryam Khan stated that all records will be compiled in the Assistant Commissioner's office while a third-party audit of the entire scheme also be conducted.
The district administration, food department, and food authority will jointly carry out this noble cause.
The commissioner said that work was also being done to set up Sasta Ramadan bazaars in the districts.
A Ramadan Bazaar will be set up in Shamsabad in Multan, she concluded.
