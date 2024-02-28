Open Menu

Verification Begins In Multan Division For CM Punjab Nigehban Ramadan Package

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Verification begins in Multan division for CM Punjab Nigehban Ramadan package

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The verification process for the deserving people has been started across the Multan division to provide CM Punjab Nigehban Ramzan Package during holy month of Ramadan.

Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting about the Ramadan package here on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioners and officials of relevant departments gave detailed briefings.

She said that the verification of deserving people has been started door-to-door and telephonically in the Multan division through the Benazir Income Support Program and NADRA data.

She further informed that the ration package included 10 kg flour, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg flour, 2 kg and 2 kg rice.

As many as 3,37138 people in Multan district, 216765 deserving people in Khanewal district, 234169 people in Vehari district and 136840 people in Lodhran district will get benefit from the scheme.

Maryam Khan stated that all records will be compiled in the Assistant Commissioner's office while a third-party audit of the entire scheme also be conducted.

The district administration, food department, and food authority will jointly carry out this noble cause.

The commissioner said that work was also being done to set up Sasta Ramadan bazaars in the districts.

A Ramadan Bazaar will be set up in Shamsabad in Multan, she concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All From Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

40 minutes ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

2 hours ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

2 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

3 hours ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

16 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan