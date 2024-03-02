Open Menu

Verification Of 118,336 Deserving Families Going On For Ramazan Package

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 05:45 PM

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the process of verification of 118,336 deserving families in the four tehsils of the district is going on for the provision of the Ramazan package

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the process of verification of 118,336 deserving families in the four tehsils of the district is going on for the provision of the Ramazan package.

On the other hand, the process of preparing food hampers under the Ramazan package has also been started.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, 43,440 deserving families in tehsil Sialkot, 32,896 in tehsil Pasrur, 30005 in tehsil Daska and 11995 in tehsil Sambrial have been identified for the Ramazan package of the Punjab Chief Minister.

These families are registered in the Benazir Income Support Program and the data bank of the Punjab government has also been used while the verification of the deserving families is being made by the anti-polio teams of the health department.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi as the focal person for the Ramazan package while District Officer (DO) Industries Rashida Batool has been given the responsibility to supervise the packing process.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that under the package, food hampers will include ten kilograms of flour, two kilograms of sugar, two kilograms of ghee, two kilograms of sugar and two kilograms of gram flour.

