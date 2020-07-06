Verification of fake domicile process is in full swing in Balochistan: Umair Jan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Liaison Assistant to the Chief Minister of Balochistan and Focal Person of Coronavirus Control Program, Sardarzada Mir Umair Jan Muhammad Hassani on Monday said there was an important step taken by the Federal and provincial governments against those employed in federal institutions on the quota of Balochistan by fake domicile certificates.

He said in this regard, the issue was raised during the Senate session on which the federal government took immediate action and issued a letter to the government of Balochistan on which Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has directed to the relevant Deputy Commissioners of different districts of the province to imitate investigation of fake domicile certificates and their revocation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had also spoken to the federal government on this issue and now on his direction, the process of investigation of these fake domicile certificates has been started and the verification process is in full swing, he said saying that if the makers of fake domicile certificates did not complete their verification, their domicile certificates would be legally canceled.

He said the decision of the present provincial government to withdraw the fake domicile certificate was positive measures as any previous government had not taken same issue seriously.

He said the cancellation of 400 fake domiciles from Mastung district is part of a better strategy for Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and educated youth of Balochistan are expected to get their due right after the cancelation of fake domiciles.

He hoped that the youth of Balochistan would better represent their province in the federal institutions and the educated youth of the province have a constitutional right to get a share of jobs in the federation.

Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan is looking into the matter himself and the fake domicile certificate will be withdrawn after the verification process of the false domicile is completed, he said.