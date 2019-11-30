Verification of Tezgam affectees begins for compensation

Pakistan Railways headquarters started verification process of dead and injured passengers of Tezgam inferno for the payment of compensation.

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways headquarters started verification process of dead and injured passengers of Tezgam inferno for the payment of compensation.

According to railway department spokesperson,railway teams of Multan, Karachi, Sukkur and headquarters started the verification process in their respective areas.

The Claim Inspector alongwith other officials was visiting different areas on daily basis for the verification process. The teams were getting verification from two local residents and confirmation from local notables in the presence of area magistrate.

the spokesperson said the government had announced compensation of Rs 1.5 million for the heirs of each dead passenger, Rs 300,000 for critical injured and Rs 100,000 for other injured in the Tezgam inferno.

Railway Multan division teams have completed verification process of 26 dead passengers and various injured from Khairpur (Sindh).