Verification Process Begins For Dhee Rani' Programme In Lodhran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 11:20 AM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The verification process of 110 applications received from across the district
under the Punjab government's initiative 'Dhee Rani' programme for underprivileged
people for marriage has been started.
Social Welfare department sources said here on Sunday that people were getting
their registration through an online App regarding the programme. The last date for
submission of online applications was November 15.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched ‘Dhee Rani’ programme to arrange
the wedding ceremonies of underprivileged couples and ease the burden on parents.
The applications under the project could be submitted through the online portal cmp.punjab.gov.pk
or helpline 1312.
The helpline number had been given to answer any queries regarding the project.
The teams were visiting the homes of aspirants to verify the eligibility for ensuring
transparency in the programme.
The new couple would be given Rs 100,000 financial support through ATM cards
and essential furniture, crockery and clothes. The government would also arrange
meals in the wedding ceremony of couples, the sources added.
