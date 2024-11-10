Open Menu

Verification Process Begins For Dhee Rani' Programme In Lodhran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Verification process begins for Dhee Rani' programme in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The verification process of 110 applications received from across the district

under the Punjab government's initiative 'Dhee Rani' programme for underprivileged

people for marriage has been started.

Social Welfare department sources said here on Sunday that people were getting

their registration through an online App regarding the programme. The last date for

submission of online applications was November 15.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched ‘Dhee Rani’ programme to arrange

the wedding ceremonies of underprivileged couples and ease the burden on parents.

The applications under the project could be submitted through the online portal cmp.punjab.gov.pk

or helpline 1312.

The helpline number had been given to answer any queries regarding the project.

The teams were visiting the homes of aspirants to verify the eligibility for ensuring

transparency in the programme.

The new couple would be given Rs 100,000 financial support through ATM cards

and essential furniture, crockery and clothes. The government would also arrange

meals in the wedding ceremony of couples, the sources added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Marriage November Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

15 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

15 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

15 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

19 hours ago
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

21 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

21 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

22 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

24 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan