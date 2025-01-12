Verification Process Completed Under Transfer Of Livestock Assets Project In Lodhran
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The verification process has been completed to provide animals to the eligible women
under the 'Transfer of Livestock Assets to Widows, Divorced Women' project in order
to empower rural women.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Waqar Aslam, said that
one cattle heifer or buffalo heifer would be given to each woman free of cost for one year.
He said the animals would be given to eligible women through a draw as the data of over
900 women was sent to the department for further process.
He said the urban unit had made the verification while the livestock department re-verified
the rejected women.
As many as 456 animals would be given to beneficiaries across the
district.
He informed that 11,000 animals would be distributed at 13 districts across South Punjab.
He said that tender had been opened and the contract was allotted to MS Noor firm for
purchasing animals.
The women would be bound to take care of these animals for one year in their own
custody while the livestock department would provide artificial insemination, vaccination
and other services.
The purpose of the project was to empower rural women financially so that they could
run their businesses and earn livelihood, he added.
