Verification process completed under Transfer of Livestock Assets project in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The verification process has been completed to provide animals to the eligible women

under the 'Transfer of Livestock Assets to Widows, Divorced Women' project in order

to empower rural women.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Waqar Aslam, said that

one cattle heifer or buffalo heifer would be given to each woman free of cost for one year.

He said the animals would be given to eligible women through a draw as the data of over

900 women was sent to the department for further process.

He said the urban unit had made the verification while the livestock department re-verified

the rejected women.

As many as 456 animals would be given to beneficiaries across the

district.

He informed that 11,000 animals would be distributed at 13 districts across South Punjab.

He said that tender had been opened and the contract was allotted to MS Noor firm for

purchasing animals.

The women would be bound to take care of these animals for one year in their own

custody while the livestock department would provide artificial insemination, vaccination

and other services.

The purpose of the project was to empower rural women financially so that they could

run their businesses and earn livelihood, he added.