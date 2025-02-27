Open Menu

Verification Process Of 486 Farmers Under "Sona Agulte Punjab Program" Completed

February 27, 2025

Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Agulte Punjab program" completed

Punjab government has announced to provide tractors to farmers cultivating wheat on an area of 12.5 acres

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Punjab government has announced to provide tractors to farmers cultivating wheat on an area of 12.5 acres.

The verification process of 486 farmers of Chiniot has been completed.

According to the details, under the Sona Agulte Punjab program of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, it has been announced to provide 1,000 tractors to farmers cultivating wheat on an area of 12.5 acres or more across the province.

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr. Shehbaz Khan says that under this scheme, 486 farmers of Chiniot district applied online, whose applications were verified by teams consisting of agriculture field officers.

Field Officer Fazal Elahi Bhatti says that the verification process of all 486 farmers who applied online from across the district has been completed.

Out of the 486 farmers who applied online, 131, 234 from Lalian and 121 from Bhawana had applied, including those from Chiniot tehsil.

All the details of 199 farmers of 58 Lalian and 93 farmers of Bhawana have been found correct. The verification process of all the details has been completed and sent to Lahore. Now, the lucky farmers will be provided with free tractors through a draw.

On the other hand, farmers say that due to the farmer-friendly policies of the Punjab government, wheat cultivation has been increased compared to previous periods and such schemes provide a lot of relief to the farmers.

