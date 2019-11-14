Verification process under Kamyab Jawan Program starts

The verification process of the applications received under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program has started to ensure merit and transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):The verification process of the applications received under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program has started to ensure merit and transparency.

According to an official source, 1 million applications were received through online portal.

He said that under this program, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Bank of Khyber (BOK), and Bank of Punjab (BOP) would provide loans to applications with easy returned back policy.

He said that after telephonic verification, in second phase - bank's correspondent will visit applicants home to make the process transparent.

He said that an amount of Rs 100 billion has been allocated for Kamyab Jawan Program to facilities one million youth across the country.

He said that a person can apply for loan of Rs 50,000 to Rs50,00,000 on easy returned back policy, he added.

He said that PTI's government strongly believes in merit andtransparency and would not tolerate any kind of corruption.