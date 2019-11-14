UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Verification Process Under Kamyab Jawan Program Starts

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:17 PM

Verification process under Kamyab Jawan Program starts

The verification process of the applications received under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program has started to ensure merit and transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):The verification process of the applications received under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program has started to ensure merit and transparency.

According to an official source, 1 million applications were received through online portal.

He said that under this program, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Bank of Khyber (BOK), and Bank of Punjab (BOP) would provide loans to applications with easy returned back policy.

He said that after telephonic verification, in second phase - bank's correspondent will visit applicants home to make the process transparent.

He said that an amount of Rs 100 billion has been allocated for Kamyab Jawan Program to facilities one million youth across the country.

He said that a person can apply for loan of Rs 50,000 to Rs50,00,000 on easy returned back policy, he added.

He said that PTI's government strongly believes in merit andtransparency and would not tolerate any kind of corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Visit Bank National Bank Of Pakistan Bank Of Khyber Bank Of Punjab Government National Bank Of Pakistan Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on contempt of court cases ag ..

1 minute ago

PML-N parliamentarians submit resignation from PA' ..

6 minutes ago

Latest figures show over 19 million people now liv ..

11 minutes ago

UK's Young Labour Says Trump to Be Surprised at Am ..

1 minute ago

A Phone That Lets You Shoot Like A Pro

20 minutes ago

Japanese car sale in S.Korea falls 58.4 pct in Oct ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.