Vermaut terms detention of Asiya Andrabi 'illegal & inhuman'

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Member of International Alliance for the Defence of Rights and Freedoms, Andy Vermaut has termed the detention of Kashmiri HR activist Asiya Andrabi in Indian Jail 'illegal & inhuman' as the arrest was made under false charges and draconian laws.

In a video message he said, he was very sad to read about the detention of Ms Asiya Andrabi, who was imprisoned in the notorious Tihar Jail in India for last many years.

He said Asiya Andrabi had worked for social reforms, protection of fundamental rights and freedom of the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He asked the Indian government to immediately release Asiya Andrabi and withdraw all the fabricated charges against her, adding she must be provided full legal protection.

"We have to fight for justice." Vermaut said Asiya Andrabi was the founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, an organization working for education, welfare and well being of women in the IIOJK.

He said the Dukhtaran-e-Millat was also working for the protection of women from harassment and abuse by the brutal Indian forces stationing in the occupied valley.

He also questioned the existing judicial system in IIOJK and said that no legal formalities were fulfilled to send Asiya Andrabi behind the bar.

He said Indian forces were suppressing the legitimate freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir through use of force.

He urged the United Nations, European Union, Human Rights Committee and others international human rights organizations to take notice of India's act of injustice and high-handedness.