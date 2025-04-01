Vermicelli Traditional Delight Of Eid Celebrations Across Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Eid-ul-Fitr is incomplete without a steaming plate of vermicelli, also known as sevaiyan, that is made from delicate strands of vermicelli noodles cooked in sweetened milk and is a delight of Eid celebrations across the country.
A recent report aired by a private news channel highlighted the significance of vermicelli in Eid celebrations, showcasing the various ways it is prepared and enjoyed by people from all walks of life.
Meethi Eid is incomplete without Vermicelli. The sweet and delicate dessert is a staple of Eid celebrations in Pakistan, bringing joy and happiness to people of all ages, said shopkeepers selling this item in various markets.
"Vermicelli is the essence of Eid celebrations, it's a must-have dessert!" a citizen from Islamabad said.
Vermicelli is the perfect way to sweeten up your Eid, it's a classic dessert that never goes out of style!" a buyer in Rawalpindi commented.
Meethi Eid is all about Vermicelli, it's a traditional dessert that brings our family and friends together!" a women added from Lahore city.
Eid is truly incomplete without a plate of steaming hot Vermicelli, it is a tradition that brings back so many fond memories! Said a young girl from Karachi.
We make sure to stock up on Vermicelli well before Eid, so we can cater to the huge demand!" Said a shopkeeper from Peshawar city.
Recent Stories
Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vermicelli traditional delight of Eid celebrations across Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Uzma Kardar extends warm Eid wishes, emphasizes unity, tolerance26 minutes ago
-
Eid festivities continue on second day, recreational spots witness huge rush45 minutes ago
-
One dead, several injured near club road Islamabad45 minutes ago
-
4 killed in Tando Allahahyar road mishap12 hours ago
-
Targeted operation against dacoits underway in Katcha areas12 hours ago
-
3 killed, one injured in Hub road accident12 hours ago
-
Kohat city undergoes transformation under Abdul Hadi Chitrali's leadership12 hours ago
-
Bilwal offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in ancestors of Bhutto family graveyard13 hours ago
-
Suspect arrested with 48 bottles of liquor13 hours ago
-
Drug pusher arrested after encounter13 hours ago
-
Boy killed on road13 hours ago