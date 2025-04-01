Open Menu

Vermicelli Traditional Delight Of Eid Celebrations Across Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Eid-ul-Fitr is incomplete without a steaming plate of vermicelli, also known as sevaiyan, that is made from delicate strands of vermicelli noodles cooked in sweetened milk and is a delight of Eid celebrations across the country.

A recent report aired by a private news channel highlighted the significance of vermicelli in Eid celebrations, showcasing the various ways it is prepared and enjoyed by people from all walks of life.

Meethi Eid is incomplete without Vermicelli. The sweet and delicate dessert is a staple of Eid celebrations in Pakistan, bringing joy and happiness to people of all ages, said shopkeepers selling this item in various markets.

"Vermicelli is the essence of Eid celebrations, it's a must-have dessert!" a citizen from Islamabad said.

Vermicelli is the perfect way to sweeten up your Eid, it's a classic dessert that never goes out of style!" a buyer in Rawalpindi commented.

Meethi Eid is all about Vermicelli, it's a traditional dessert that brings our family and friends together!" a women added from Lahore city.

Eid is truly incomplete without a plate of steaming hot Vermicelli, it is a tradition that brings back so many fond memories! Said a young girl from Karachi.

We make sure to stock up on Vermicelli well before Eid, so we can cater to the huge demand!" Said a shopkeeper from Peshawar city.

