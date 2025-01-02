Open Menu

Versatile Comedian Lehri Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Versatile comedian Lehri remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Birth anniversary of versatile comedian Safeer Ullah Siddqui better known as Lehri was observed on Thursday.

Born on January 2,1929, Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through film career spanning over three decades from from 1950s to 1980s.

His first film, Anokhi, was released in 1956, and his last production was Dhanak in 1986. The vast majority of his films have been in urdu, though he did perform in a few Punjabi productions.

He won the Nigar Award 12 times for various films between 1963 and 1986.

He died on September 12,2012 in Karachi at the age of 83.

Related Topics

Karachi Film And Movies Died January September From

Recent Stories

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

2 minutes ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

12 minutes ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

42 minutes ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

57 minutes ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

10 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

12 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

12 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

12 hours ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan