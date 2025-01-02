Versatile comedian Lehri remembered on birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Birth anniversary of versatile comedian Safeer Ullah Siddqui better known as Lehri was observed on Thursday.

Born on January 2,1929, Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through film career spanning over three decades from from 1950s to 1980s.

His first film, Anokhi, was released in 1956, and his last production was Dhanak in 1986. The vast majority of his films have been in urdu, though he did perform in a few Punjabi productions.

He won the Nigar Award 12 times for various films between 1963 and 1986.

He died on September 12,2012 in Karachi at the age of 83.