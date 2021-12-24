Versatile comedian 'Moin Akhtar' remembered on 71st birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Legendary comedian 'Moin Akhtar' was remembered on his 71st birth anniversary to paid him rich tributes for his nonstop laughter for everyone and became popular among the entertainment loving audience.

He was not only one of the most beloved host and actor, but a great kind human being too. He stepped into the show-business back in sixties and ruling the industry with his spontaneous performance and intelligent interaction with others.

Moin Akhtar was born in Karachi on December 24, 1950 and began his acting career as a child actor at the age of 13, electronic channels reported.

Moin Akhtar's famous tv dramas include 'Rozi', 'Intezar Farmaiye', 'Bund Road', 'Aangan Terha', 'Studio Dhai', 'Studio Ponay Teen', 'Yes Sir, No Sir' and 'Eid Train'.

Throughout his career, Moin acted in many languages including English, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memon, Pashto, Gujarati and Bengali.

He was also fond of singing.

His work with comedian Anwar Maqsood and actress Bushra Ansari on memorable stage dramas and TV programs gained exceptional popularity among the masses.

In recognition of his artistic services, Moin Akhtar was also awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Moin Akhtar died of a heart attack on April 22, 2011 in Karachi.

Google celebrated the 71st birthday of the comedy legend with a beautiful doodle featuring him on several TV screens.

The doodle has been illustrated by Lahore-based Pakistani digital artist Hazem Asif. The colors of the doodle for the iconic humorist were influenced by the retro technicolor palette of the 90s decade.

Moin Akhter's sense of humor was highly dynamic and versatile.