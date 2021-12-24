UrduPoint.com

Versatile Comedian 'Moin Akhtar' Remembered On 71st Birthday

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Versatile comedian 'Moin Akhtar' remembered on 71st birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Legendary comedian 'Moin Akhtar' was remembered on his 71st birth anniversary to paid him rich tributes for his nonstop laughter for everyone and became popular among the entertainment loving audience.

He was not only one of the most beloved host and actor, but a great kind human being too. He stepped into the show-business back in sixties and ruling the industry with his spontaneous performance and intelligent interaction with others.

Moin Akhtar was born in Karachi on December 24, 1950 and began his acting career as a child actor at the age of 13, electronic channels reported.

Moin Akhtar's famous tv dramas include 'Rozi', 'Intezar Farmaiye', 'Bund Road', 'Aangan Terha', 'Studio Dhai', 'Studio Ponay Teen', 'Yes Sir, No Sir' and 'Eid Train'.

Throughout his career, Moin acted in many languages including English, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memon, Pashto, Gujarati and Bengali.

He was also fond of singing.

His work with comedian Anwar Maqsood and actress Bushra Ansari on memorable stage dramas and TV programs gained exceptional popularity among the masses.

In recognition of his artistic services, Moin Akhtar was also awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Moin Akhtar died of a heart attack on April 22, 2011 in Karachi.

Google celebrated the 71st birthday of the comedy legend with a beautiful doodle featuring him on several TV screens.

The doodle has been illustrated by Lahore-based Pakistani digital artist Hazem Asif. The colors of the doodle for the iconic humorist were influenced by the retro technicolor palette of the 90s decade.

Moin Akhter's sense of humor was highly dynamic and versatile.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Road Died Bushra Ansari April December TV Industry

Recent Stories

No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressur ..

No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressure in India

39 seconds ago
 NUST researchers ranked among Top 2% in the world

NUST researchers ranked among Top 2% in the world

3 minutes ago
 Rasheed urges Int'l community to act against relig ..

Rasheed urges Int'l community to act against religious discrimination in India

51 seconds ago
 RPT - Meeting Between Japanese, US Foreign, Defens ..

RPT - Meeting Between Japanese, US Foreign, Defense Ministers May Be Held Online ..

52 seconds ago
 Indian spin hero Harbhajan Singh retires

Indian spin hero Harbhajan Singh retires

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan’s upper house condemn mob attack on Sri ..

Pakistan’s upper house condemn mob attack on Sri Lankan citizen

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.