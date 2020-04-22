'Versatile humorist actor Moin Akhtar remembered'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Legendary humorist actor Moin Akhtar was remembred on his 9th death anniversary on Wednesday (today) to paid tribute for his lifetime services.

Moin Akhtar was a Pakistani stage actor who later joined the television and film industry and enchanted millions of Pakistani and international viewers with his humorist style, comedy and impersonations of famous and ordinary people.

He was also gifted with a thick and charming voice which also led him to being a host and singer. Moin Akhtar had a way with words and combined with his vast experience he was also able to write, direct and producer numerous shows which rose to fame in era of Radio Pakistan along with his co-actors Anwer Maqsood and Bushra Ansari, Electronic/Radio channels reported.

His world recognition, not only within the Pakistani viewers but in India and other parts of the subcontinent came from his performance in "Rosy", in which he played the role of a peculiar woman and is considered one of the most important figures in the history of the film industry of Sub Continent.

His career spanned more than 45 years, from childhood in the Radio Pakistan era of modern film making until a year before his death in 2011.

Moin Akhtar was known to provide humor to people of all ages, and with an etiquette that remains unmatched. His humor always attempted to avoid vulgar jokes and remarks which made him extremely popular among family audiences especially within the Sub continent where the line between mild and vulgar joke is very sensitive.

Moin Akhtar not only spoke fluent English and urdu, but was also well versed in Bengali, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memoni, Pashto and Gujrati.

His performances were extremely famous in Pakistan but his fame was not limited to it. He was extremely popular in India as well and played in several stage shows across the border like Bakra Qiston PE and Buddha Ghar PE Hai with Umer Sharif.

Moin Akhtar is recognized by fellow actors, actresses, hosts, directors and producers as one of the most influential figures of all time in the history of Pakistani television.

He had changed the course of Pakistani media by his out-of-the-box approach and portrayal of his roles and opened doors for new ideas to flow.

Not only was he known for his talent as an actor and a host, he was also known as a good person. Co-workers and people close to him always recall him as a humble man who was always calm and composed in all situations.

Moin Akhtar started his acting career as a child when he played the character of Shylock in Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice in theater at the age of 13.

Apart from being talented in acting and parody skills, Moin Akhtar was also blessed with an angelic voice which was deep enough to touch anyone's heart. He also made an album named Tera Dil Bhi Yun Hee Tadpe (Your heart should also suffer from pain) which consisted of seven songs sung by him.

Moin Akhtar suffered from heart diseases for a very long time. So much so that he had multiple bypass operations which increased his life span. After battling his diseases vigorously, Moin Akhtar died on 22ndApril 2011 in Karachi after suffering from a heart attack. He was 61 years old when he passed away. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and two sons.

He was awarded with Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.