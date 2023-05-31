UrduPoint.com

Versatile Multi-talented Artist Inayat Hussain Bhatti Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Versatile multi-talented artist Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A great multi-talented artist Inayat Hussain Bhatti was remembered on the occasion of 24th death anniversary in which fans from all walks of life through media platforms paid him rich tributes for his unforgettable life time achievements in entertainment industry.

He was born in 1928 in Gujrat and moved to Lahore to pursue further studies. As fate would have it, he ended up singing for Radio Pakistan and subsequently, for the 1949 Punjabi hit 'Pheray', private news channels reported.

He was a multi-talented distinguished singer, actor, director author, social leader, columnists, religious scholar and zakir.

He was interested in Sufi poetry since he was a child. Inayat sang for nearly 500 films, in both urdu and Punjabi. His impressive discography includes 2,500 songs.

In 1997, he suffered an attack of paralysis, which impaired his speech and kept him bed-ridden for most of the time thereafter. He died on May 31, 1999.

