Versatile Pakistani musician 'Khalil Ahmad' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Renowned versatile musician of Pakistan film industry, Khalil Ahmed was remembered on his death anniversary on Tuesday .

Khalil Ahmed was born on March 3, 1936. He was a well known Pakistani composer for films.

He started his career with film Anchal in 1962 and remained one of the leading music directors in subcontinent.

He also composed music for film Khamosh Raho (1964) and recorded a ghazal in Ahmed Rushdi's which gained him country-wide fame.

He also gave hit music of film Khilona (1967), electronic channels reported.

An accomplished composer for television and films, Khalil's many contributions to music have embedded themselves in the Pakistani psyche.

Khalil was a specialist in sad compositions. Khalil was one of Pakistan film industry's most versatile musicians having composed music for over 40 films in a career spanning 2 decades.

Khalil Ahmed died on July 21, 1997, in Lahore.