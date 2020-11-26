Version-2 of File Tracking system introduced: Director PMRU

The new file tracking system, version-2 has been introduced in Peshawar to avoid unnecessary delay in official work procedure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The new file tracking system, version-2 has been introduced in Peshawar to avoid unnecessary delay in official work procedure.

Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), Muhammad Fawad said on Thursday that the new file tracking system will bound the government officers to finish work on official files and applications within a stipulated period of time.

He urged the applicants to ask for the bar code from the officer with whom they submit their files adding if the file or application took extra time for action, the officer or office concerned would be called for explanation.

He said work on mobile application was underway with regard to file tracking system and soon the application could be uploaded through the play store.

With regard to the new system, he said focal persons of all the departments were being provided essential training.