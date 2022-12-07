UrduPoint.com

Vertical Construction Indispensable For Solving Residential Scarcity: Iftikhar Shallwani

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has said that the encouragement of vertical construction was indispensable for solving residential scarcity being faced in the country.

"The construction sector has immense potential in this regard. The use of modern technology in the construction sector can bring innovation," he said while talking to APP.

Iftikhar Shallwani said the Ministry is trying to start more residential projects for government employees and common citizens with the support of the private sector.

About the objectives First Ever International Expo on Housing Sector, he said the Ministry is trying to develop the construction sector with the objective of providing a roof to government employees and people with average income.

He said the Ministry in collaboration with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has completed all the preparations for organizing the first of its kind, "International Housing Expo".

Iftikhar Shallwani said the expo would start on December 8 and conclude on December 11 in which eight sessions of mutual discussion would be organized and more than 50 experts would deliver their opinions.

He said that no reliance would be made on government resources and its financial support will be acquired through sponsors and partners.

The secretary said that international countries have overcome housing problems by encouraging vertical construction. "We also want to build high-rise buildings in slum areas which will provide slum dwellers with paved roofs," he added.

He said the initiative would augment the growth of the housing sector in the country and would help contribute in the growth of economic development in broad terms. Everyone has a fundamental right to housing, which ensures access to a safe, secure, habitable and affordable home and to achieve this objective the Ministry organized this event.

All the major international and national developers, builders and real estate enterprises would be invited to display their projects at the Expo. The Expo will help in attracting local and foreign investment to Pakistan and revive the economic activities in the country, he added.

