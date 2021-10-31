Vertical farming to be introduced under CPEC: Minister Gardezi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Sunday said that vertical farming would be introduced in the country with cooperation of China under mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said this while talking to media persons on occasion of Kissan Convention at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture.

The minister stated that government was striving hard to develop new areas for agriculture.

About series of Kissan Conventions in the province, the minister stated that it was aimed to create awareness among farmers for maximum cultivation of wheat.

Last season, Punjab produced 20.9 million Tonnes. However, increase in wheat production likely this year, he hinted.

About Cotton, Gardezi hinted that the dying cotton crop was on its way to revival due to effective policies of the government.

The minister observed that sugarcane was cultivated in more area, compared to the area of the last year. Hopefully, nine million tonne sugar would be achieved during this season.