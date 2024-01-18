Open Menu

Very Cold And Dry Weather Likely In Most KP Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Very cold and dry weather likely in most KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that very cold and dry weather is likely to occur in most districts of the province, however partly cloudy weather is expected during evening and night.

It said that foggy conditions are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Karak, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Swabi, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while moderate foggy conditions prevailed over some plain areas.

Rainfall recorded in the province was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 19/03, Chitral 17/-02, Timergara 19/00, Dir 18/-03, Mirkhani 18/00, Kalam 13/-06, Drosh 16/02, Saidu Sharif 17/01, Pattan 20/04, Malam Jabba 11/00, Takht Bhai 19/01, Kakul 17/00, Balakot 18/01, Parachinar 13/-01, Bannu 19/04, Cherat 14/06, DI Khan City 17/05.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -06 in Kalam and -03°C in Dir.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Karak Swabi Tank Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

3 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

5 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

7 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

16 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

16 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

16 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

16 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan