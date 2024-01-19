Open Menu

Very Cold And Dry Weather Likely In Most KP Districts

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that very cold and dry weather is likely to occur in most districts of the province, however, partly cloudy weather is expected during the next 24 hours.

It said that foggy conditions are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Karak, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Swabi, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, very cold weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while moderate foggy conditions prevailed over some plain areas.

Rainfall recorded in the province was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 21/03, Chitral 17/-02, Timergara 19/00, Dir 18/-03, Mirkhani 18/00, Kalam 14/-06, Drosh 15/02, Saidu Sharif 18/-01, Pattan 22/04, Malam Jabba 08/-01, Takht Bhai 19/01, Kakul 16/01, Balakot 18/01, Parachinar 12/-02, Bannu 22/04, Cherat 14/06, DI Khan City 22/03.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -06 in Kalam and -03°C in Dir.

