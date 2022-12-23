Very cold and dry weather predicted for most KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said that dense to very dense fog is likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during morning and night hours.

The center advised travelers on Motorways and National Highways to adopt precautionary measures during traveling.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas and upper parts.

Foggy conditions prevailed over most plains areas of the province during night and morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 21/01, Chitral 15/00, Timergara 20/00, Dir 18/-3, Mirkhani 16/-2, Kalam 12/-6, Drosh 14/02, Saidu Sharif 19/-2, Pattan 21/11, Malam Jabba 08/00, Takht Bhai 18/02, Kakul 17/01, Balakot 20/00, Parachinar 19/-2, Bannu 24/02, Cherat 15/06, D.I. Khan 22/07.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -7C in Tirah valley of Khyber district and -06°C in Kalam.