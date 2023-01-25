UrduPoint.com

Very Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that very cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

It said that during the last 24 hours, moderate to isolated heavy rainfall with isolated snowfall occurred over upper parts of the province while cold and partly cloudy weather occurred over rest parts of the province.

Rain Recorded (in mm): Dir 55, Drosh 40, Malam Jabbaa 36, Timergara 26, Mirkhani 25, Saidu Sharif 24, Kalam 22, Chitral 21, Pattan 07, Kakul, Pashat Bajaur & Balakot 05 (each), Takht Bhai 04, Risalpur & Khaar Bajaur 03 (each), Cherat/Cantonment 01 and Peshawar & Kohat Airbase Trace (each).

Snowfall recorded (in inches): Drosh, Mirkhani 19(each), Malam Jabba 18, Chitral & Kalam 11(each), Dir 09, and Cherat/Cantonment Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 15/04, Chitral 01/-1, Timergara 07/02, Dir 02/-2, Mirkhani 03/-3, Kalam 01/-08, Drosh 00/02, Saidu Sharif 16/01, Pattan 09/05, Malam Jabba 01/-5, Takht Bhai 12/04, Kakul 10/01, Balakot 14/03, Parachinar 08/-7, Bannu 18/02, Cherat 05/-1, D.I. Khan 21/06.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -08°C in Kalam, -07 in Parachinar and -05°C in Malam Jabba.

