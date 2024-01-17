Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that very cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most districts of the province.

It said that foggy conditions are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Karak, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Swabi, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while moderate foggy conditions prevailed over some plain areas.

Rainfall recorded in the province was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 18/02, Chitral 17/-02, Timergara 20/00, Dir 19/-03, Mirkhani 18/00, Kalam 15/-06, Drosh 17/02, Saidu Sharif 17/00, Pattan 21/04, Malam Jabba 12/00, Takht Bhai 18/01, Kakul 19/01, Balakot 11/-03, Parachinar 14/-03, Bannu 15/06, Cherat 10/04, DI Khan City N-A.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -06 in Kalam and -04°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.