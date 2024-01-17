Open Menu

Very Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that very cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most districts of the province.

It said that foggy conditions are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Karak, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Swabi, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while moderate foggy conditions prevailed over some plain areas.

Rainfall recorded in the province was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 18/02, Chitral 17/-02, Timergara 20/00, Dir 19/-03, Mirkhani 18/00, Kalam 15/-06, Drosh 17/02, Saidu Sharif 17/00, Pattan 21/04, Malam Jabba 12/00, Takht Bhai 18/01, Kakul 19/01, Balakot 11/-03, Parachinar 14/-03, Bannu 15/06, Cherat 10/04, DI Khan City N-A.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -06 in Kalam and -04°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Karak Swabi Tank Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

1 hour ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

1 hour ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

2 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

2 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

16 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

16 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

16 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan