Very Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In KP
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that very cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most districts of the province.
It said that foggy conditions are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Karak, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Swabi, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night hours.
During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while moderate foggy conditions prevailed over some plain areas.
Rainfall recorded in the province was nil.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 18/02, Chitral 17/-02, Timergara 20/00, Dir 19/-03, Mirkhani 18/00, Kalam 15/-06, Drosh 17/02, Saidu Sharif 17/00, Pattan 21/04, Malam Jabba 12/00, Takht Bhai 18/01, Kakul 19/01, Balakot 11/-03, Parachinar 14/-03, Bannu 15/06, Cherat 10/04, DI Khan City N-A.
The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -06 in Kalam and -04°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed, 5 injured in road mishaps2 minutes ago
-
Anti-theft crackdown continues, HESCO detects 288 more connections2 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to hospital in Lakki Marwat2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive to benefit from industrialisation: PM12 minutes ago
-
President directs IESCO to refund Rs 139,000 to a complainant12 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man over fraud12 minutes ago
-
Registration for GCWUF 4th convocation22 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap22 minutes ago
-
13 'criminals' arrested32 minutes ago
-
Health deptt chalks out plan to deal with emergencies during elections32 minutes ago
-
Man killed due ti rivalry32 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq Project, beacon of sustainable growth in Balochistan: Mark Bristow32 minutes ago