Very Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted very cold and dry weather in most districts of the province.
It said that dense foggy conditions are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Karak, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Swabi, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night hours.
During the last 24 hours, very cold weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while dense foggy conditions prevailed in some plain areas.
Rainfall recorded in the province was nil.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 18/03, Chitral 17/-03, Timergara 20/01, Dir 19/-03, Mirkhani 19/-03, Kalam 15/-07, Drosh 16/01, Saidu Sharif 18/-01, Pattan 21/05, Malam Jabba 11/-01, Takht Bhai 16/01, Kakul 17/00, Balakot 19/00, Parachinar 12/-02, Bannu 14/04, Cherat 15/05, DI Khan City 11/04.
The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -07 in Kalam and -03°C in Dir and Chitral.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
People urged to hoist black flags on India’s Republic Day on Friday2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran envoys to resume offices by Jan 26; Iranian FM to visit Islamabad on Jan 29: FO2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner seeks plan for Ramzan Package2 minutes ago
-
ECP quashes RO's orders to postpone elections in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Five theft cases traced; stolen items, cash recovered12 minutes ago
-
EC KP takes action for ensuring attendance of polling staff22 minutes ago
-
Culprits involved in malicious campaign against judiciary to be taken to task, nobody will be victim ..22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews ongoing projects32 minutes ago
-
Muqam, Fareen among 16 candidates flex muscle for NA-11 Shangla32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank provides services in 19 emergencies last week42 minutes ago
-
Criminals arrested for opening fire on police party42 minutes ago