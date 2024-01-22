Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted very cold and dry weather in most districts of the province.

It said that dense foggy conditions are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Karak, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Swabi, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, very cold weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while dense foggy conditions prevailed in some plain areas.

Rainfall recorded in the province was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 18/03, Chitral 17/-03, Timergara 20/01, Dir 19/-03, Mirkhani 19/-03, Kalam 15/-07, Drosh 16/01, Saidu Sharif 18/-01, Pattan 21/05, Malam Jabba 11/-01, Takht Bhai 16/01, Kakul 17/00, Balakot 19/00, Parachinar 12/-02, Bannu 14/04, Cherat 15/05, DI Khan City 11/04.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -07 in Kalam and -03°C in Dir and Chitral.