Very Cold, Dry Weather Predicted For KP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:20 PM

Very cold, dry weather predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that very cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said fog was likely to occur at Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat & D. I. Khan districts in the morning hours. Travelers on Motorways were advised to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours very cold and dry weather persisted in most parts of the province, while light rain with snowfall over the hills occured at a few places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla and Swat districts.

The minimum temperatures recorded in different areas of the province were as—Peshawar 01 c, Parachinar -05 c, Bannu -03 c, Takht Bhai 01 c, Saidu Sharif 03 c, Balakot 04 c, Cherat 0 C, Chitral -03 c, DI Khan 03 c, Timergara 01 c, Drosh -01 c, Kakul 00 c, Kalam -09 c, Pattan 06 c, Dir -02 c, Malamjabba -05 c.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded as -09°C. in Kalam.

