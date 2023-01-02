Very cold, dry weather to prevail in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Monday forecast very cold and dry weather for most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 to 48 hours with minus temperature in hilly and upper areas.

It said that shallow fog would occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and DI Khan districts as well as over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during night hours.

Travellers on motorways and national highways were advised to take precautionary measures during their journeys.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry and very cold weather in most districts of the province with minimum temperatures recorded as: Peshawar 01C, Parachinar -05, Saidu Sharif -02, Balakot -01, Kalam -09, Dir -05, Malamjabba -02, DI Khan 05, Bannu 04 and Chitral -02.