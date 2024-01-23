Very cold, dry weather to prevail in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that very cold and dry weather is likely to occur in most districts of the province.

It said the prevailing dense foggy condition is likely to continue over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Karak, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Swabi, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 12/04, Chitral 17/-04, Timergara 17/01, Dir 19/-03, Mirkhani 18/-03, Kalam 14/-07, Drosh 16/02, Saidu Sharif 15/-01, Pattan 22/05, Malam Jabba 10/00, Takht Bhai 12/01, Kakul 16/00, Balakot 18/00, Parachinar 11/-02, Bannu 08/03, Cherat 14/04, DI Khan City 08/05.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -07 in Kalam and -04°C in Chitral and -03Cin Dir and Mirkhani.

