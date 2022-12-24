UrduPoint.com

Very Cold Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Very cold weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast smog and very cold weather for Bahawalpur and adjoining areas for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded 22 centigrades and the lowest minimum temperature 05 centigrades in the region during the last 24 hours.

The smog and very cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.

