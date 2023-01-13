Very cold weather forecast for city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted very cold and dry weather for most districts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

However dense foggy weather is predicted for Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Mohenjodaro.

Mainly, very cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi min10 - max12 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 07-09 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 06-08 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 08-10 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 05-07 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 05-06 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 04-06 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 06-08 degrees Centigrade.