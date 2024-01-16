Very cold weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy and very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 13 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy and very cold weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.