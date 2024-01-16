Open Menu

Very Cold Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Very cold weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy and very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 13 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy and very cold weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

21 minutes ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

49 minutes ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

13 hours ago
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

13 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

13 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

13 hours ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

14 hours ago
 No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan