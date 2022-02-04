Very cold weather likely to persist in upper parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)on Friday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to details,very cold weather will prevail in upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather is expected in upper parts during night hours.

While rain with snowfall is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However rainfall recorded during the period was in Kashmir: Rawalakot 05mm and Kotli 02 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -13 C, Kalam, Gupis -09, Kalat, Bagrote -05, Skardu, Astore, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Quetta -04, Hunza, Dir -03, Murree, Rawalakot -02 and Drosh -01 C.