Very Cold Weather Likely To Prevail In Upper Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Very cold weather is likely to prevail in upper parts, north Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan. Fog is likely to occur in few plain areas of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snow over hills occurred at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Cold and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 41mm, lower 16), Malam Jabba 36, Drosh 31, Mir Khani 18, Chitral 14, Kalam 10, Saidu Sharif 09, Pattan 14, Balakot 12, Kakul 08, Mardan 04, Cherat 01, Punjab: Murree 10, Sialkot (Airport 04, City 01), Islamabad (Golra 04, Saidpur, City 03, AP 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 02), Lahore (City 02, Airport 01), Gujrat, Attock 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 14, City 08), Garhi Dupatta 08, Kotli 07, Rawalakot 06, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu, Bunji 02mm.

The snowfall recorded was MalamJabba 20 inches, Drosh, Mir Khani 19, Kalam 13, Chitral 10, Dir 09, Murree 05, Skardu and Astore 01 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -12 C, Kalat -11, Kalam -08, Parachinar, Quetta -07, Zhob, Gupis -06, Hunza, Skardu, Malam Jabba -05, Bagrote, Dalbandin -04, Murree, Panjgur and Astore -03 C.

