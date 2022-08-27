Very high flood in Kabul river at Nowshera with 515, 262 cusec: FWC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Very high flood was reported at river Kabul at Nowshera with 315, 262 cusec water on Saturday afternoon.

According to Floods Warning Centre (FWC), very high flood was also reported in river Kabul at Adezai bridge with 90,200 cusec water.

In river Jindi, very high flood at Charsadda with 35, 983 cusec water was recorded.